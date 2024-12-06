Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,947,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TDG shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,464.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,611.80. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,292.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,335.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1,316.22. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $958.73 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

