Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,837 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 40,218 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $24,314,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $947,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,334,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 34,543,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

