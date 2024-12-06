Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 99,884 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 99,884 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 9,940.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,044 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 711.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,479 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $106,493,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $639,050,000 after buying an additional 440,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.78. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.30.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

