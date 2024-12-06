Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 27,144 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,144 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,343,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,897,000 after acquiring an additional 58,040 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,350,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,609,000 after purchasing an additional 142,491 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,036,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,168,000 after buying an additional 56,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.86, a PEG ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average of $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $141.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

