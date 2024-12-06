Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 12,369 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,369 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,025.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,216.44.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $42,613,046.40. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 56.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE AZO opened at $3,190.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,128.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3,043.20. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,510.00 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $46.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.