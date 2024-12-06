Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,569 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,427,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,823 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 2.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,939,000 after buying an additional 1,289,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 21.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,953,000 after buying an additional 1,226,697 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 262.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,514,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,096,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,372,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,742 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. CLSA started coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Newmont Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NEM opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. The trade was a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Iv Conger bought 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $400,340.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,090.70. This represents a 189.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

