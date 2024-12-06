Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 6,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 5.5 %

MCHP stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 127.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

