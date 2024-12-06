Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $2,171,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 537,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,548,000 after purchasing an additional 236,590 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 504.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 21.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $68.69 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.98 and a 12 month high of $130.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

