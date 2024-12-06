Q4 EPS Estimates for Core Laboratories Cut by Zacks Research

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Core Laboratories in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLB. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 1.5 %

CLB stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $932.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 43,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 62,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,653,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,761,000 after buying an additional 1,192,871 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

