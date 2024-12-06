Q1 Earnings Forecast for TSE:RY Issued By Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$181.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$176.58.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at C$179.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$171.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$158.94. The stock has a market cap of C$253.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$123.44 and a 52-week high of C$179.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.20, for a total transaction of C$1,706,874.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,155. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. Insiders have sold a total of 44,918 shares of company stock worth $7,518,149 in the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.