pumpBTC Price Reaches $96,309.99 on Exchanges (PUMPBTC)

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. In the last week, pumpBTC has traded up 1% against the dollar. One pumpBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $96,309.99 or 0.97975033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pumpBTC has a total market capitalization of $346.69 million and approximately $33,664.78 worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99,408.96 or 1.01127572 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97,812.63 or 0.99503646 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pumpBTC Profile

pumpBTC’s genesis date was July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 3,600 tokens. pumpBTC’s official website is pumpbtc.xyz. pumpBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz.

Buying and Selling pumpBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC has a current supply of 3,599.71519781. The last known price of pumpBTC is 97,293.42216373 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $9,672.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pumpBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pumpBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

