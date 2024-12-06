ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.78 and last traded at $113.27, with a volume of 2328599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.07.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Dow30

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 136.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 216.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

