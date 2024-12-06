Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $173.46 and last traded at $174.25. 1,423,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,703,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

The stock has a market cap of $413.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.34.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $2,210,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. This represents a 52.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,080 shares of company stock worth $14,629,038 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 368,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,725,000 after buying an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 104.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

