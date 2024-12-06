Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sells $222,001.78 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 22,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $222,001.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,009,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,846.75. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 21,286 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $206,048.48.

On Friday, November 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,467 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $65,316.70.

On Monday, November 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,700 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $29,127.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,300 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $22,790.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,483 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,898.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 11,664 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $77,099.04.

On Thursday, September 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,954 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $26,801.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $755.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRTH. B. Riley upped their price target on Priority Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Priority Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Priority Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

