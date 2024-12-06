Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sells $206,048.48 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 21,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $206,048.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 888,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,725.44. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Priority Technology alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,467 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $65,316.70.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Sean Kiewiet sold 22,178 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $222,001.78.

On Monday, November 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,700 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $29,127.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,300 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $22,790.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,483 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $26,898.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 11,664 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $77,099.04.

On Thursday, September 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,954 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $26,801.14.

Priority Technology Price Performance

Shares of Priority Technology stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $755.77 million, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.20. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Priority Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Priority Technology

Institutional Trading of Priority Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Priority Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.