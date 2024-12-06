Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $86.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE PFG opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.48. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of -93.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.26). Principal Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is -324.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 66.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

