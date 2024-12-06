PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $50.04.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.35 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

