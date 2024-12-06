PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 246.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 222.2%.

PCH traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $44.09. 213,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.48 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PCH. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

