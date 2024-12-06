Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,120,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 1,561,997 shares.The stock last traded at $5.55 and had previously closed at $5.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Porch Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Porch Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $3.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.18.

Porch Group Stock Down 7.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of $569.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

In other Porch Group news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,596. This trade represents a 5.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 78,892 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,282,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Stories

