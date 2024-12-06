Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 76,720 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,720 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. This trade represents a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,935,192.95. The trade was a 75.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,030,475 shares of company stock worth $56,509,286 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

