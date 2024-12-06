Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 7,100 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 75,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 66.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,894.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 62,605.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 549.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $154.15 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $88.79 and a one year high of $169.52. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.09 and a 200-day moving average of $138.29.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $777,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,032.24. This represents a 33.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,029,273.86. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $16,435,800 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

