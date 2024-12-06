Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,444.9% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 141,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 131,963 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,103,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 59,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, B&L Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $462,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $37.53 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $44.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

