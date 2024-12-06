Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 190,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 119.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $690,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.8 %

JBHT stock opened at $181.85 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,550.50. The trade was a 35.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,579.45. This represents a 16.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $1,008,962. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

