Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 42,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 116.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,771 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,555,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,836,000 after buying an additional 264,708 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,340,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $7,789,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $7,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $52.68. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

