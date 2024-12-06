Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURKU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURKU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eureka Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Eureka Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ EURKU opened at $10.29 on Friday. Eureka Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Eureka Acquisition Company Profile

Eureka Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

