Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth $107,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

Coty Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $7.64 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.78%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

