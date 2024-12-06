Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,048 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.50.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $627,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,240.44. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Trading Up 0.4 %

AIZ opened at $225.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.70 and its 200-day moving average is $187.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.12 and a 52-week high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

