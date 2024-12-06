Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4,309.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,255,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after buying an additional 1,227,010 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,962,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,842,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 234,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 8.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 149,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTRG. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

