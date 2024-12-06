Point72 DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 24,405 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 38.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,419 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,815,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,751,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,918,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,295,000 after acquiring an additional 342,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

VIRT opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $38.45.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

