Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,109 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,109 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Popular by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 88,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 70.7% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 82,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 34,107 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,283,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,171,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 859,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,129,000 after purchasing an additional 164,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Price Performance

BPOP stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.85. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Popular Increases Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.17). Popular had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other Popular news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $178,320.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,569.72. The trade was a 35.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $347,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,403.40. The trade was a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

