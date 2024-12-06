Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires Shares of 32,746 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 165.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 107.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 34.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 18.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

ACVA opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $728,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,991,701.62. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vikas Mehta sold 154,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,961,477.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 432,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,298,849.83. This represents a 26.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 525,937 shares of company stock valued at $10,479,997. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

