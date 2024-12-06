Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 805,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,639 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $33,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in Inari Medical by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 353.1% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,009,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,595,000 after buying an additional 786,501 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 63.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,576,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,021,000 after buying an additional 610,468 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 101.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,790,000 after buying an additional 400,198 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 120.8% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 472,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 258,444 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Stock Down 1.2 %

NARI opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.68. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Inari Medical from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,067,509.66. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,265,500. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,990,990. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

