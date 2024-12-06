Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 131,575 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 131,575 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $27,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 2,966.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,844,000 after acquiring an additional 137,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 104,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2,676.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after buying an additional 100,345 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at $10,650,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth $10,175,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $155.65 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $196.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $153,682.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,400.07. This trade represents a 16.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $331,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,364 shares of company stock worth $6,869,878. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICUI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

