Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 103,201 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,548,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,201 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Robinhood Markets worth $36,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,677 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,481,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,964,000 after purchasing an additional 769,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after buying an additional 112,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.09. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOOD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,307,820.10. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $80,870,956.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,988,413.52. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,455,410 shares of company stock valued at $111,119,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

