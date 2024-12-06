Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 749,175 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Cooper Companies worth $20,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,820,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $682,738,000 after acquiring an additional 231,155 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,856,000 after purchasing an additional 737,726 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,359,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,511,000 after purchasing an additional 558,886 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,818,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $200,665,000 after buying an additional 194,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,818,345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $200,636,000 after buying an additional 134,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. This represents a 41.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This trade represents a 24.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COO opened at $103.23 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.74.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

