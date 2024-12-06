Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $30.14 Million Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,213 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.47% of Mattel worth $30,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 57,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth $311,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 51.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 31,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Mattel by 39.7% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 51,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 461.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 222,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 182,526 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAT stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

