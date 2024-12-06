Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 94.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,552,949 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $23,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 83.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on INSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM opened at $75.33 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,559.28. This represents a 11.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $2,072,208.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,093.60. This represents a 29.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

