Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,194 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.42% of PACS Group worth $25,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PACS. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in PACS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,997,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the third quarter worth $535,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the third quarter worth $2,303,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,991,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PACS Group in the third quarter worth about $573,000.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens cut their price target on PACS Group from $48.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

PACS Group Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:PACS opened at $14.62 on Friday. PACS Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

PACS Group Profile

(Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.