Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 80,496 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. cut its holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,496 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Origin Materials by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Origin Materials by 464.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 48,889 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Materials Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ORGN stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Richard J. Riley purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,083 shares in the company, valued at $749,083. This represents a 66.80 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew T. Plavan sold 120,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,223,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,476.16. The trade was a 8.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

Further Reading

