Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases 2,011 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 172.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southside Bancshares

In related news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $121,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,173.28. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suni M. Davis sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $331,272. This trade represents a 19.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Southside Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

