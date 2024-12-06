Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,473.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4,320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 71.8% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Baird R W cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 17.38%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

