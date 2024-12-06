Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys New Shares in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 944,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in National Research by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in National Research by 889.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in National Research by 22.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Research by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.52. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

National Research Announces Dividend

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 67.40%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

National Research Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

