Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys New Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,738,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,310 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Valvoline by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,879,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,194,000 after buying an additional 1,226,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,670,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,538,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $11,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,285.92. This represents a 6.96 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 10,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,261.50. This represents a 60.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

