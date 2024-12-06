Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,888 Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair by 81.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Sinclair by 1,039.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sinclair by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Sinclair from $16.40 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sinclair from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Sinclair Price Performance

Sinclair stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. Sinclair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.54. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is -30.30%.

About Sinclair

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.