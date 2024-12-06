Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 428.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 478.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 69.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.9 %

PLNT opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.53. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $102.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Planet Fitness

Insider Transactions at Planet Fitness

In other news, insider Jennifer Simmons sold 11,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,101,778.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,382. This trade represents a 37.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.