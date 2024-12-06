Piper Sandler Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $90.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.77.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.60, a PEG ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.00. Okta has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average of $84.29.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,039.13. This represents a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $10,603,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,862.96. This represents a 98.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,304,810 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

