Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn Sells 25,447 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 25,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $532,605.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,327.10. The trade was a 21.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Phreesia Stock Down 0.0 %

Phreesia stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Phreesia by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95,058 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 354,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 36,047 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 117,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36,406 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

