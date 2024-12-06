Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Shares Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 521.50 ($6.65) and last traded at GBX 520.50 ($6.64). Approximately 2,501,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,194,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 516.50 ($6.58).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 505 ($6.44) to GBX 510 ($6.50) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -989.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 514.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 526. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 26.65 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

