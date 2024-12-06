PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Plans $0.11 Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 6th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.22. 66,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,289. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

