Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

